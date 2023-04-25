Train lines blocked and services cancelled due to broken rail near Birmingham

The broken rail has blocked the Cross City line between Birmingham New Street and Four Oaks

West Midlands Railway announced at 12pm that services between Birmingham New Street and Four Oaks were cancelled due to a safety inspection on a train, causing some lines to be blocked.

An hour later, they told the public that the Cross City line was blocked near Gravelly Hill due to the broken rail, and no trains north of New Street were running on the line.

The line is expected to be blocked until 8.30pm this evening while Network Rail repair the broken rail.

Train services taking football fans to and from Villa Park are likely to be severely disrupted this evening, and those going to Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Fulham have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative means of transport.

⛔️ #CrossCity line is expected to be blocked at Gravelly Hill until approx. 20:30, whilst Network Rail repair a broken rail



⚠️ No Cross City line trains north of New Street



🚍Ticket acceptance on local NX West Mids buses and road transport operating north of Sutton Coldfield pic.twitter.com/OUc3tT3yRh — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) April 25, 2023

Fans will still be able to catch the twice hourly Walsall train services to Aston and Witton, but cross city services will not be running.

Ticket acceptance is in place on local National Express West Midlands buses and the Arriva 110 route.

Trains running through Wolverhampton and Sandwell & Dudley have also been hit by delays this afternoon due to trespassers on the line.

West Midlands Railway has warned passengers that services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Disruption is expected to last until around 4.30pm.