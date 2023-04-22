Emergency roadworks cause 'nightmare' of long queues on main Halesowen road

Windmill Hill, Halesowen. Photo: Google

BT is carrying out emergency work on Windmill Hill in Halesowen, near the junction with Carpenter Glade, with two-way traffic lights set up.

The work is causing lengthy delays for motorists in the area, with eastbound traffic backing up towards the junction with Park Lane and westbound traffic queuing towards Beecher Road East on Saturday lunchtime.

Business owners in the area have noticed the impact of the roadworks.

"It's causing a nightmare," said Dean Worton, landlord of The Round of Beef.

"Windmill Hill is a busy road anyway, this is making it so much worse," adding that several customers have come in after being stuck in the queues for around 15 minutes.

Sam Chafekar, manager of Windmill Hill Post Office, said traffic was at its worse during the afternoon school run.

"We didn't know what was going on," he said.

The roadworks are due to be completed by Tuesday.