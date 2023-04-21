MP in call to reinstate M6 hard shoulder after smart motorways halted

The Government announced it would not be pressing ahead with 14 planned smart motorways following concerns over safety and costs.

The move has been welcomed by Stafford MP Theo Clarke, who vowed to push the Department for Transport to reinstall the hard shoulder on a section of the M6 through the region.

She said: "I’m really pleased that the rollout of smart motorways has been stopped by the Government. I have always opposed the M6 stretch into Stafford from Birmingham on safety grounds.

"The next step is to push Department for Transport to reinstall the hard shoulder on this stretch of M6 and I will be requesting an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State to make that case.

"There are 375 miles of smart motorway and 235 miles have no hard shoulder, which remains a huge concern to my constituents."