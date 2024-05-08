Union members have taken to the streets again, marking another week of industrial action in an ongoing dispute over pay and quality of life contract agreements.

Rail users were urged to check well ahead of travelling this week as cancellations, delays and reduced services affected many of the services across the West Midlands in a dispute that is now the longest ever in rail history.

Now, commuters have talked about the impact that the industrial action will have on their daily lives – with one train user saying she is being forced to miss visiting a relative in the late stages of dementia.

Tanya Wood from Manchester uses the trains regularly to see her family

Mother-of-one, Tanya Wood, 33, from Manchester, said she regularly uses the train services to see her family.