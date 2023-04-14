Trains on Wolverhampton route delayed by up to 40 minutes by signalling faults

Signalling faults are causing delays between Wolverhampton and Stafford railway stations

Services were running at a reduced speed with warnings of cancellations, diversions or delays of up to 40 minutes.

Passengers have also been affected in Birmingham due to a fault with the signalling system between Birmingham International and Birmingham New Street.

Lines are currently blocked as a result and trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 10pm.

Tickets will be accepted on the Avanti West Coast service between Birmingham and Liverpool Lime Street and CrossCountry services between Birmingham and Manchester Piccadilly.