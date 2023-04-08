M6 Junction 10 closed by collision in second local M6 incident of the day

National Highways announced the closure just before 1pm and said that Central Motorway Police Group were in attendance and being assisted by traffic officers.

Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

The West Midlands Roads Twitter account has warned anyone travelling to Molineux for the Wolves v Chelsea match that delays of at least 30 minutes are affecting the M6 and M5 approaches.

Local routes around J10 will also be impacted.

West Midlands Ambulance Ambulance Service, West Midlands Fire Service, and West Midlands Police have all been contacted for comment.

Northbound and southbound were closed in both directions at around 4am, but the northbound had reopened by 6.30am.