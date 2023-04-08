Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 Junction 10 closed by collision in second local M6 incident of the day

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallTransportPublished:

The M6 Junction 10 northbound was closed on Saturday afternoon after a collision, marking the second major incident on the M6 in the Midlands today.

National Highways announced the closure just before 1pm and said that Central Motorway Police Group were in attendance and being assisted by traffic officers.

Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

The West Midlands Roads Twitter account has warned anyone travelling to Molineux for the Wolves v Chelsea match that delays of at least 30 minutes are affecting the M6 and M5 approaches.

Local routes around J10 will also be impacted.

West Midlands Ambulance Ambulance Service, West Midlands Fire Service, and West Midlands Police have all been contacted for comment.

Earlier this morning, Junction 13 of the M6 in Stafford was closed due to a "serious incident".

Northbound and southbound were closed in both directions at around 4am, but the northbound had reopened by 6.30am.

Transport
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News