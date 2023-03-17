Notification Settings

Car overturns in third M54 crash in Shropshire today

A car has overturned on the M54 in a crash that has led to around four miles of tailbacks.

The crash was first reported by National Highways at around 5.45pm
National Highways has reported that one lane has been closed as a result of the crash between junctions 3 and 4 of the westbound carriageway.

The agency said one vehicle overturned in the collision, with police and fire crews at the scene.

A statement also warned of 40-minute delays and four-mile queues.

It's the third crash on the M54 in Shropshire today, after two separate collisions within minutes of each other between junctions 6 and 7 near Telford.

At around 12.30pm two cars collided on the eastbound carriageway, with one hitting the central reservation.

The motorway was shut while emergency services attended the scene.

Ambulance crews provided trauma care for one woman who had been seriously injured before she was taken to Princess Royal Hospital. Sadly, she was confirmed dead a short time later.

Minutes later, at around 12.50pm, West Mercia Police received reports of a car and lorry colliding just a short distance away.

Nobody was injured in the second collision, however the man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

