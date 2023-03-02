Passengers in the West Midlands have been left facing severe disruption due to delays and cancellations

Data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) revealed Avanti West Coast was the worst offender for delays between October and December last year.

It showed only 34 per cent of its services – which run across the country – ran on time, with the situation 11.3 per cent worse than the same period in 2021.

Other figures showed just over half of West Midlands Trains services, made up of West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, were on time.

The sum came in at 51.87 per cent, down 7.6 per cent from the year before. For CrossCountry, the figure was 43.3 per cent which was down 9.3 per cent.

And the most reliable in the region was Transport for Wales at 56.6 per cent, down 0.4 per cent from the year before and the second-best performing nationally.

The "on time" metric records trains arriving within 60 seconds of their scheduled arrival.

Feras Alshaker, director, planning and performance at ORR, said: "Our official statistics confirm that train reliability is not good enough. Even on non-strike days the number of trains being cancelled is too high and we know for some operators these figures will have been higher, due to pre-cancellations.

"There is no quick fix, but ORR is working closely with the industry to address these issues with train performance so that passengers can travel with confidence."

The industry body said pressure on the industry from industrial action was included over the period with 10 national strike days. There was some severe weather which also impacted performance. A quarter of the days (23 days) were classified as "severely disrupted".

Meanwhile the ORR showed Avanti West Coast had the highest number of cancellations at 10.5 per cent, followed by CrossCountry at 10.3 per cent. Meanwhile West Midlands Trains had 5.1 per cent, improved from the year before, and Transport for West Midlands which also improved.

The official regulator has requested requested and received regional performance improvement plans from Network Rail. These contain specific actions and milestones against which the regulator will assess progress. ORR has also asked Network Rail to do further work to ensure there is a more resilient timetable that is deliverable every day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: "Running a reliable service is our top priority and it is disappointing that the widespread industrial action on the railway in the second half of 2022 has impacted recent performance.