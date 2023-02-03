New takeaway to open in Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton

The takeaway on Wolverhampton’s busy Newhampton Road West

The property at 48a Newhampton Road West, Whitmore Reans – which previously operated as a fish and chips takeway called The Fish Inn – is a prominent commercial unit that is part of an established parade of shops.

Towler Shaw Roberts has completed a letting to a new tenant for the property, which extends in total to just over 670 sq ft.

Martin Zaki, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a letting for a new takeaway to open soon at the property.

“It's well located on the busy Newhampton Road West about a mile north west of Wolverhampton city centre.

“The property already has the fixtures and fittings for a hot food takeaway, so it's ideal for the requirements of the new tenant."