New takeaway to open in Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton

The property at 48a Newhampton Road West, Whitmore Reans – which previously operated as a fish and chips takeway called The Fish Inn – is a prominent commercial unit that is part of an established parade of shops.
Towler Shaw Roberts has completed a letting to a new tenant for the property, which extends in total to just over 670 sq ft.
Martin Zaki, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a letting for a new takeaway to open soon at the property.
“It's well located on the busy Newhampton Road West about a mile north west of Wolverhampton city centre.
“The property already has the fixtures and fittings for a hot food takeaway, so it's ideal for the requirements of the new tenant."
The property also includes three additional store rooms and large roadside glazed frontage.