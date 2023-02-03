Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New takeaway to open in Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton

By John CorserWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

A new takeaway is to open in a property close to Wolverhampton city centre.

The takeaway on Wolverhampton’s busy Newhampton Road West
The takeaway on Wolverhampton’s busy Newhampton Road West

The property at 48a Newhampton Road West, Whitmore Reans – which previously operated as a fish and chips takeway called The Fish Inn – is a prominent commercial unit that is part of an established parade of shops.

Towler Shaw Roberts has completed a letting to a new tenant for the property, which extends in total to just over 670 sq ft.

Martin Zaki, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a letting for a new takeaway to open soon at the property.

“It's well located on the busy Newhampton Road West about a mile north west of Wolverhampton city centre.

“The property already has the fixtures and fittings for a hot food takeaway, so it's ideal for the requirements of the new tenant."

The property also includes three additional store rooms and large roadside glazed frontage.

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Business
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News