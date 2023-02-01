Notification Settings

West Midlands bus drivers and office workers to begin balloting for strike action next week

By Lisa O'Brien

Thousands of workers at National Express West Midlands are to begin balloting for strike action in the coming days, union bosses have announced.

Unite the Union will open the ballot to more than 3,000 bus drivers and over 250 office staff in a row over pay.

If the workers vote in favour of strikes, which would cause widespread disruption in the region, they will join around 200 National Express engineers who are also ready to take industrial action following a successful strike ballot.

Union bosses said National Express reported huge profits in 2021, but has offered all of its workers in the West Midlands a "real terms pay cut".

Some drivers earn as little as £11.80 per hour, while the majority of admin staff make little more than the minimum wage, Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “National Express brings in huge amounts of money while its workers are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

"It can afford to pay for a decent wage for its workers and that is exactly what it needs to do.

“Unite defends our members' jobs, pay and conditions to the hilt and National Express West Midlands’ workforce have the union’s complete support as they fight for a fair pay rise.”

The union says that although National Express claims it has offered drivers a 14 per cent rise, it is worth just eight per cent – which is below the rate of inflation.

Bosses said admin staff have been offered nothing at all and the engineers have been offered 10 per cent.

The ballot for strike action opens on February 8 and closes on March 1, with strikes likely to begin later that month if workers vote in favour.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “The disruption to passengers across the region would be immense and entirely the fault of National Express’ greed.

"It needs to put forward a pay rise our members can accept – it certainly has the resources to do so.”

National Express has been contacted for comment.

