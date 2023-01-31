Notification Settings

Motorist fails eyesight test after 'erratic' driving captures police attention

By Emma Walker

Motorway police pulled over a car driving 'very erratic and unable to stay within the lane' to find a number of motoring offences.

There was a major defect with the vehicle steering system, police said, but 'more shockingly' the journey had started in Cornwall before it was pulled over at Junction 11a of the M6 northbound last night.

Following this, the driver failed an eyesight test after they were unable to read a number plate from just five metres away. The minimum requirement is to read a number plate from 20 metres.

A spokesman for the Central Motorway Police Group said the driver and vehicle were reported, including to the DVLA.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

