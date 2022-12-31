Notification Settings

Motorway traffic brought to halt near Telford because of 'deer on road'

By David Tooley

Traffic is being held on the M54 in both directions near Telford as police deal with animals on the network.

National Highways in the West Midlands says the incident is between junctions 5 and junction 7 and officers from West Mercia Police are in attendance.

At 6.49pm on Saturday AA Traffic News reported "All lanes stopped, traffic problem, queueing traffic. All lanes stopped, traffic problem and queueing traffic on M54 Eastbound at J7 A5 (Wellington)."

They later said: "All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to to deer on road on M54 both ways from J7 A5 (Wellington) to J6 A5223 Lawley Drive (Telford West)."

Traffic was reportedly building up in the area.

The incident was declared over at 7.53pm when National Highways in the West Midlands tweeted: Traffic has been released on the M54 in both directions between J5 and J7 near Telford. They added that there were no "residual delays".

What happened to the deer has not been reported.

Transport
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

