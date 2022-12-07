M6 reopens between Junction 13 and 14 following police incident

Due to a Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) incident, traffic was stopped in both directions, with congestion building up on approach.
#m6 south stationary j14-13 nothing coming north either pic.twitter.com/JFsC2S6xDg— lee hamilton (@Leehamilton76) December 7, 2022
Diversions were put in place, whilst National Highways traffic officers attended the scene providing assistance with traffic management.
This incident has now cleared, and the #M6 in #Staffordshire is now OPEN in both directions between J13 and J14 (#Stafford).— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) December 7, 2022
Thanks for your patience if you were held up. You should now be on the move shortly. pic.twitter.com/4w3UXlyFZF