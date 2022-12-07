Notification Settings

M6 reopens between Junction 13 and 14 following police incident

By Sunil Midda

The M6 was closed in both directions between Junction 13 and 14 in Staffordshire due to an incident.

Traffic has been stopped due to an incident
Due to a Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) incident, traffic was stopped in both directions, with congestion building up on approach.

Diversions were put in place, whilst National Highways traffic officers attended the scene providing assistance with traffic management.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

