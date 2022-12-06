Motorway to close for 11 days over Christmas period for HS2 works

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place over the festive period.

HS2 works will be carried out between Junctions 9 (Dunton Interchange) and 10 (Tamworth Interchange) of the M42 to install a bridge that will carry the high-speed railway line across the carriageway north of Lea Marston and Curdworth in Warwickshire.

The southbound carriageway between the two junctions will be shut from 9pm on Friday, December 23, with the northbound lanes being closed to traffic from 5pm on Christmas Eve. The M42 between Junctions 9 and 10 will then be closed until 5am on Tuesday, January 3.

National Highways warns HGV drivers that there's a low bridge at Piccadilly near Kingsbury, and to follow the signed diversions to avoid it. Drivers are asked to check their vehicles before setting off to allow additional time for travel.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place over the festive period.

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird said: "We’ve been working closely with colleagues at HS2 to plan this closure over the Christmas period.

"While we appreciate this closure will cause some disruption on this part of the M42, wherever possible we are completing roadworks in the lead up to the Christmas holiday and we’ll be lifting hundreds of miles of roadworks across the country between Christmas and New Year to help keep traffic flowing.

"We’d encourage all motorists to familiarise themselves with the diversion route before setting off and to leave additional time for their journeys. We’d also like to remind people about the importance of checking their vehicle before setting off on their journeys.

"Simple things like checking your fuel and oil levels, tyre pressures and that all lights are working properly, can keep you moving and the network flowing."

Motorists travelling to and from the North East, East or East Midlands towards Birmingham are advised to use alternative routes such as M1/A38 or M1/M69/M6 to avoid the M42.

Those travelling from the South East and South Wales to and from the above locations should also consider using alternative routes such as M5/M6/A38 or M5/A46/M6/M69.