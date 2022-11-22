Fresh details revealed of pay rise deal after West Midlands Metro strike ends

A West Midlands Metro tram

The news, which was revealed in the Express & Star last week, of the up to 20 per cent pay rise has been described as "a well deserved win for workers" by union Unite.

Some 170 members of Unite began strike action in mid-October, but the new pay deal was offered after Unite announced that the workers would take all-out industrial action from the end of November, potentially causing chaos to festive travellers.

The new pay deal, which members of Unite have accepted, will see existing tram crew with 12 months of service or longer have their pay increase by 20.1 per cent by April 2023, with 15 per cent of the increase backdated to June 2022.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a well-deserved win for workers who were prepared to take a stand against low pay and who through standing together secured a vastly improved pay deal.

"Unite is now entirely committed to fighting for the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and this victory for the West Midlands Metro workers demonstrates that this strategy is delivering for union members."

New tram crew will see their wages increase by 13.7 per cent by April 2023 and all other grades on the West Midlands Metro will see their pay increase by 10.25 per cent.

As part of the deal, the pay anniversary date, when pay increases are due to be paid, has moved three months from June to April.

The employer has also committed to a review of tram crew pay in the summer of 2023.