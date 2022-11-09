90-minute delays on M6 after collision between lorry and car

Image: National Highways

One lane was closed on the M6 north between Junction 9, Wednesbury and Junction 10, Walsall, on Wednesday evening.

National Highways West Midlands warned of delays of up to 90 minutes, with congestion back towards Junction 6, M6 and Junction 2, M5.

Traffic has since eased, with minor delays expected to be clear imminently.

A spokesperson said: "Delays have eased on the M6 northbound between Junction 9 Wednesbury and Junction 10 Walsall.