90-minute delays on M6 after collision between lorry and car

By Nathan Rowe

There were 90-minute delays on the M6 due to a collision between a car and a lorry.

Image: National Highways
Image: National Highways

One lane was closed on the M6 north between Junction 9, Wednesbury and Junction 10, Walsall, on Wednesday evening.

National Highways West Midlands warned of delays of up to 90 minutes, with congestion back towards Junction 6, M6 and Junction 2, M5.

Traffic has since eased, with minor delays expected to be clear imminently.

A spokesperson said: "Delays have eased on the M6 northbound between Junction 9 Wednesbury and Junction 10 Walsall.

"A lane closure remains in place however there is now approximately 1.5 miles of congestion causing delays of 10 minutes above normal travel time. Recovery is on scene."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

