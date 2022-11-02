Speed limits to be reduced to 30mph on five Wolverhampton roads later this month

New speed limits

The reduction from 40mph to 30mph will affect limited sections of Stafford Street, Penn Road, Birmingham Road, Dudley Road and Grove Street.

It comes after the speed limit on the ring road was set at 30mph last November after only three objections to the idea were received during a public consultation.

Wolverhampton Council hopes the change will give consistency for road users, provide environmental benefits and offer a safer way into the city centre.

The consultation, which took place this summer, received just one objection.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "We reduced the limit on the city’s ring road for a number of important reasons – people’s safety, environmental benefits and to offer increased options for cyclists and pedestrians.

"The additional reduction on short stretches of five approaching routes will have the same advantages while also providing a consistent speed limit as people come into the city centre.

"We know that reduced speed limits are better for the environment - driving more slowly at a steady pace saves fuel, reduces pollution and prevents less aggressive acceleration and braking.

"These speed limit reductions will reflect the change that was made to the ring road and keep journeys into the city consistent for road users.

"We also hope they will help people to feel safer and encourage the use of cleaner and greener transport options."