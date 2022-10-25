Gas leak between Wolverhampton and Birmingham leads to train cancellations and delays

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......21/12/2021 Cancelations over the xmas period are expected due to Covid. Pictured, Wolverhampton railway station..

Stations between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street have been impacted by the gas leak, and while the line has reopened, trains could still be cancelled, diverted, or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

West Midlands Railway has been telling customers that diesel trains can operate along the route.

Services affected include:

Avanti West Coast between Blackpool North and Birmingham New Street: and between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Wolverhampton / Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston

CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Reading / Birmingham New Street / Bournemouth / Southampton Central

London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe and Birmingham New Street

Transport for Wales between Aberystwyth / Holyhead / Chester / Crewe and Birmingham International

West Midlands Railway between Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street: and between Crewe and Walsall

#UPDATE



🚆 Diesel trains can now operate on the line, which means that a very limited service can serve some stations.



Check with the train operator before travel, or consider delaying your journey until the situation improves.



🎟️ Cross-ticket acceptance remains in place. — Transport for West Midlands (@TransportForWM) October 25, 2022

In a statement, National Rail Enquiries told passengers: "Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton. Whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted."