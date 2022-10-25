Notification Settings

Gas leak between Wolverhampton and Birmingham leads to train cancellations and delays

By Eleanor Lawson

Train passengers in the Black Country face chaos this evening after a gas leak between Wolverhampton and Coseley has delayed services.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......21/12/2021 Cancelations over the xmas period are expected due to Covid. Pictured, Wolverhampton railway station..
Stations between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street have been impacted by the gas leak, and while the line has reopened, trains could still be cancelled, diverted, or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

West Midlands Railway has been telling customers that diesel trains can operate along the route.

Services affected include:

  • Avanti West Coast between Blackpool North and Birmingham New Street: and between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Wolverhampton / Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston

  • CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Reading / Birmingham New Street / Bournemouth / Southampton Central

  • London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe and Birmingham New Street

  • Transport for Wales between Aberystwyth / Holyhead / Chester / Crewe and Birmingham International

  • West Midlands Railway between Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street: and between Crewe and Walsall

In a statement, National Rail Enquiries told passengers: "Lines have reopened following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton. Whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted."

Tickets are being accepted on London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway services via any reasonable route, as well as National Express West Midlands buses and West Midlands Metro trams.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

