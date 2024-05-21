'Virgin were Brilliant!' Locals react to news that the 'far better' train service could soon make a return to our railway lines

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Virgin Trains could reportedly soon make a return to the West Midlands after a five-year-long absence.

The firm wants to again run rail services on the West Coast route between London and Glasgow, passing through Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Stafford.

It also wants to directly compete with Avanti West Coast, the train company it lost the contract to in 2019, who've been under fire recently from locals who are fed-up with the service.

Today residents have shared their delight at the thought of Virgin Trains once again trekking through the region, with many crediting it for having a 'better service and better prices' than its competitors.

Jumping on social media to share a thought, Lesley Smith, said: "Virgin has a better service, and better prices."

Trevor Evitts, added: "Virgin were brilliant. Great service."

Chipping in on the conversation, Jozef Nakielski, added: "I see this as a really positive step in retaining a fast train West Coast Rail service once HS2 opens and once it opens there'll be little subsidy from the government to run the service."

A fourth train-goes, Tania Blakeman, added: "Loved Virgin Trains, please bring them back so much better."

The firm confirmed it's hunt for a return to the region to the BBC, and wants the Office of Rail and Road for an 'Open Access' licence that would enable it to return to the tracks.

It means Virgin would not receive any state subsidies and would take on the risk of running a rail service itself.

Unlike its competitor Avanti - which has been littered with complaints even as recent as last month - it would not hold a contract with the government to run the route.

A spokesperson for Virgin Group told the BBC: "While this application is just the first step towards exploring what might be possible, we think Open Access is the way forward.

"Open Access increases consumer choice and competition both of which Virgin has always supported."

It comes after residents in the area shared their frustration with Avanti, citing delays, ticket prices and cancellations as big drivers as to why their is unrest with the service.

Travellers at Wolverhampton Railway Station shared their experiences of the service - which pledges to get them from the city to London in one hour and 47 minutes.

Sarah Percival-Clarke, who travels to work from Birmingham every other day, described a train journey that was so late that another passenger missed the chance to say goodbye to her dying father.

Sarah Percival-Clarke explained that she was not happy with the firm's competitor Avanti

She said: “I use the trains every couple of days and it is pretty expensive.

“Unfortunately I do have to use Avanti, they’re always late and even though they’re clean-ish the toilets are no good and the seats are uncomfortable.

“The data does not surprise me.”