Airport off-site parking business suspends operations
Off-site meet and greet parking provider Blue Circle, which operates at Birmingham Airport, has suspended operations.
By John Corser
Published
Blue Circle is in the process of contacting customers who have a future booking to cancel and refund.
For customers impacted, and who still require parking, Birmingham Airport on-site official parking can be booked at birminghamairport.co.uk/airport-parking
Aero Travel Extras in London trades as Blue Circle Parking.
A winding-up petition against the business was lodged by National Car Parks on April 8