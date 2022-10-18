Notification Settings

Watch the moment two new bridges were lifted onto the M42

By Eleanor Lawson

A timelapse video shows how engineers installed two new bridges over the M42 near Birmingham Airport at the weekend.

A plane takes off from Birmingham Airport, where drivers faced delays due to the motorway closure

The motorway was closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 over the weekend to allow the bridges to be moved into place.

Specialist teams carried out the work, taking over 40 hours to complete the work.

Weighing 2,050 tonnes each, the bridges come as part of a £282 million upgrade to the network.

Drivers in the area faced delays of over 30 minutes as a result of the closure.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "We thank motorists for their patience while this complex work was delivered last weekend."

Birmingham
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

