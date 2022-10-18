Watch the moment two new bridges were lifted onto the M42

A plane takes off from Birmingham Airport, where drivers faced delays due to the motorway closure

The motorway was closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 over the weekend to allow the bridges to be moved into place.

Specialist teams carried out the work, taking over 40 hours to complete the work.

Weighing 2,050 tonnes each, the bridges come as part of a £282 million upgrade to the network.

Drivers in the area faced delays of over 30 minutes as a result of the closure.