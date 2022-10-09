Notification Settings

Motorway police bring 'abnormal load' on M6 to a stop

By Nathan RoweWalsallTransportPublished:

Motorway cops have stopped an 'abnormal load' on the M6, discovering appropriate paperwork had not been obtained.

Central Motorway Police Group shared this picture of the load
Central Motorway Police Group described the load as 'insecure' after they pulled the vehicle over between Junctions 8 and 9, south of Walsall.

The steel beams appeared to be strapped down by seven ratchet straps, police said.

Motorway police also say there was no attendant for the load, and it is now prohibited from moving.

In order for the load to be moved, a movement order will need to be attained, along with an attendant being assigned, and the load being secured correctly.

Central Motorway Police Group shared on social media: "M6 J8 to J9 abnormal load stopped by our patrols.

"Check on the load and paperwork revealed there was no movement order.

"The load was insecure with no attendant.

"Load is now prohibited from moving until a movement order issued, load is secured correctly and an attendant assigned."

