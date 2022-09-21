Drivers on M6 told to expect delays due to collision involving two lorries

Two lanes on the M6 Southbound between Junction 8 and 7 are currently closed.
A collision between two lorries has caused the delays, with traffic officers currently at the scene.
A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "The M6 in the West Midlands is currently blocked southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 7 due to a collision involving two lorries.
"Traffic officers are on scene. Bear with us, thanks for your patience."
There are reportedly long delays back to Junction 10, and drivers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys.