Drivers on M6 told to expect delays due to collision involving two lorries

A collision between two lorries has caused the blockage

Two lanes on the M6 Southbound between Junction 8 and 7 are currently closed.

A collision between two lorries has caused the delays, with traffic officers currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "The M6 in the West Midlands is currently blocked southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 7 due to a collision involving two lorries.

"Traffic officers are on scene. Bear with us, thanks for your patience."