Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers on M6 told to expect delays due to collision involving two lorries

By Nathan RoweTransportPublished: Comments

Drivers on the M6 have been told to expect delays due to a collision involving two lorries.

A collision between two lorries has caused the blockage
A collision between two lorries has caused the blockage

Two lanes on the M6 Southbound between Junction 8 and 7 are currently closed.

A collision between two lorries has caused the delays, with traffic officers currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "The M6 in the West Midlands is currently blocked southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 7 due to a collision involving two lorries.

"Traffic officers are on scene. Bear with us, thanks for your patience."

There are reportedly long delays back to Junction 10, and drivers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Transport
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News