£280,000 funding set to improve road safety through Stafford

Demolition of the Burton Bank Bridge was started after a decision was made not to rebuild it

National Highways is to fund £280,000 worth of community projects in Stafford which will help protect schoolchildren and pedestrians, support businesses and ease parking problems.

New school crossings are planned and there will be extra parking at a busy community square in Stafford after money was saved on the nearby upgrade of the M6 between junctions 13 for Stafford and 15 for Stoke-on-Trent.

National Highways decided to not invest funds on rebuilding the little-used Burton Bank footbridge over the M6 following consultation with residents and it was removed because it was too narrow and too low for four running lanes.

Following the public consultation, National Highways asked the Department for Transport for permission not to replace Burton Bank Bridge which was granted, freeing up funds to contribute to community projects.

Discussions took place with Staffordshire County Council to consider which of the residents’ suggestions to take forward and these will now be delivered by the council.

The proposals which look set to be funded include improving the lighting in the Burton Manor Road underpass as well as providing a crossing for school children in John Amery Drive, near Burton Manor Primary School, and another in Burton Manor Road near Stafford Grammar School.

Parking problems at the nearby Burton Square area were also highlighted during the consultation as the local library, shops and churches are all in use at busy periods and additional parking bays will now be created in Merrey Road.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that the residents’ suggestions for road safety improvements in the area are set to go ahead.

“This part of the town is a real community hub and hive of activity with a wide variety of shops and the local library.

“The new crossings planned near to the schools are not only great news for pupils and their families but for everyone.

“The extra parking will also make a big difference for residents and businesses alike and the improvements to the underpass will make it safer for people to cross the busy road.”

In addition to the £280,000, National Highways also agreed to fund two new signs on the motorway at the county boundary, northbound and southbound carriageways, saying ‘Welcome to Staffordshire’.