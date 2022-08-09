Notification Settings

Two-vehicle M6 crash leads to 45-minute delays and miles of queues

By David Stubbings

Drivers on the M6 are facing 45-minute delays and six miles of queues this lunchtime after a crash.

Queueing traffic on the M^ southbound after a crash between Junctions 13 and 12. Photo: National Highways
A "multi-vehicle collision" was initially reported by National Highways at around 12.30pm, which led to traffic being stopped on the southbound carriageway between Junction 13 for Penkridge and Junction 12, Cannock.

While traffic was released and two lanes reopened shortly afterwards, the agency was warning of long delays.

At their peak, queues reached six miles long with delays of 45 minutes as motorway traffic cameras and National Highways' traffic map both show queuing traffic as far back as Junction 14, Stafford North.

At around 1.30pm National Highways said: "Delays have reduced to 20 minutes on approach with five miles of congestion. Thank you for your patience."

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

