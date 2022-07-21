See which Black Country roads will be shut for Commonwealth Games swim and cycle events

The Black Country will take centre stage in some events: Sandwell Aquatics Centre will host swimming, para swimming and diving events starting next week.

Then on August 4, cyclists will speed all through Wolverhampton, Sedgley and Dudley in time trial events, with the women's event covering 28.8km of Black Country roads and the men's covering 37.4km.

The scale of the events will mean some road closures and changes to parking conditions - see our list of the changes here.

Sandwell swimming and diving events

The map of road restrictions in Sandwell

In Sandwell, where the aquatics centre is being used for swimming and diving events, restrictions began on Thursday, July 21.

The section of Londonderry Lane immediately south of Sandwell Aquatics Centre is now accessible only to permit-holders - apply for a free permit online at sandwell.gov.uk/CommonwealthGamesPermits.

There will also be drop-in sessions for residents to apply for permits at the Sons of Rest Church off West Park Road this Friday, July 22, from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 3pm to 7pm.

Then, from July 29, when swimming events are due to get underway, a large area of Sandwell around the aquatics centre will be subject to restricted parking rules and the section of Manor Road to the northeast of the aquatics centre will also require a permit to access.

Roads affected by restricted parking, where a permit will also be required to park, will include the whole of Londonderry Lane, Queen's Road, Hales Lane, Stony Lane, Devonshire Road, Holly Lane, West Park Road, Victoria Road, St Johns Road and Warley Road - see birmingham2022.com/getset/sandwell for the full map.

The Commonwealth Games website says: "​The parking restrictions are designed to protect residential streets, ensure you can access your homes safely and reduce spectator parking in restricted areas. ​

​"To help reduce traffic in and around venues, spectators at the events will be encouraged to use public transport, with the cost included in their event tickets.

​"These areas will be busier than usual so please plan ahead and look at alternatives to driving, like walking or cycling shorter journeys, taking public transport or travelling at a different time to avoid peak times."​

Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire cycling time trials

The map of road restrictions in Wolverhampton

The map of road restrictions in Dudley and Sedgley

On August 4, when men and women's cycling time trials will take over much of Wolverhampton and Dudley as well as Himley and Gospel End, dozens of roads will be shut or have restricted parking.

The Games website says: "Roads will be closed inside and around the course to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes and residents, and to facilitate the smooth running of the event.

"The majority of these closures will be in place from 5am to 6pm on the day of the race, but there are some exceptions, particularly around West Park where the start/finish line is.

"There are also some roads with changed traffic conditions in place at the same times.

"Parking will be restricted along the entire course from 6pm on Wednesday, August 3, until 6pm on Thursday, August 4. During this time, it will not be possible for you to park your vehicle on these roads.

"Any vehicles parked on the course will be towed to ensure the safety of athletes, officials and the public. Cars parked on the course will receive a flyer to help ensure information about parking restrictions and towing is known before the event takes place."

Men's and women's trials are taking place on August 4, both of them leaving from West Park - the women's at 10am to last an hour and a half, and the men's starting at 12pm to last three and a half hours.

To help set up and clear up after the event, Park Road West between Connaught Road and Summerfield Road will be shut from 12.01am on Tuesday, August 2, to 6pm on August 5.

The following roads will be closed on race day, August 4, from 12.01am to 6pm:

Park Road West

Connaught Road

Southgate

Summerfield Road

Albert Road (between Park Road West and Clifford Street)

And these roads, mainly covering the route of the trials, will be closed from 5am to 6pm:

Kingsland Road - Wolverhampton

Park Road East - Wolverhampton

Landsdowne Road - Wolverhampton

Park Avenue - Wolverhampton

Bath Avenue - Wolverhampton

Upper Vauxhall - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Ring Road - between A449 - Stratford Road and Birmingham Road (A459) (WEST) - Wolverhampton

Bath Road between Tettenhall Road A41 and Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) - Wolverhampton

Park Crescent - Wolverhampton

Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) between Chapel Ash Island and Waterloo Road - Wolverhampton

Ring Road St Peters (A4150) between Waterloo Road and Ring Road St Patricks (A4150) Westbound - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton City Centre Outbound Course: Waterloo Road / Darlington Street / Queens Square / Lichfield Street / Princes Street / Market Street / Garrick Street / Cleveland Street / Summer Row / Temple Street (between Bond St and Worcester Street) / Worcester Street. Additional City Centre Road Closures will be in place exclusive of those listed above to facilitate the City Centre Course.

Ring Road St Johns (A4150) between Birmingham Road (A449) and Penn Island - Wolverhampton

Penn Road Island (A4150) - Wolverhampton

Ring Road St Marks (A4150) - Wolverhampton

Penn Road (A449) between Penn Road Island and Pinfold Lane - Wolverhampton

Rookery Lane - Wolverhampton

Goldthorn Hill (A4039) between A449 and A459 - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Road East / Wolverhampton Road / High Street (A459) between Goldthorn Hill and Bull Ring (Sedgley)

A459 into Sedgley Bull Ring – Sedgley

Dudley Street (A459), High Holborn – Sedgley

Tipton Street / Sedgley Road (A457) – Sedgley, Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Birmingham New Road, northbound lanes between the A457 and A4037 – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Priory Road (A4168) – Castle & Priory

The Broadway (A459) – Castle & Priory

Birmingham Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road, Priory Street, St. James’s Road (between Trinity Road and Stone Street), Parsons Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road (to The Broadway) – St. James’s

The Broadway (A459), Priory Road to Ednam Road – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Burton Road (between Traquain Drive and the A459) – Upper Gornal

Burton Road, Kent Street, Clarence Street, Dudley Street – Upper Gornal

Moden Hill – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton, Sedgley

Catholic Lane – Sedgley

Gospel End Street, Gospel End Road, Cotwall End Road – Sedgley

Straits Road – Gornal

Summit Place, Gornal

Brick Kiln Road – Gornal

Himley Road (between Guys Lane and Dudley Road, B1476) – Gornal

Dudley Road (B4176) past Himley Hall - Himley

Stourbridge Road (A449) - Wolverhampton

Wodehouse Lane (A463) - Wolverhampton

Penn Road / Sedgley Road / Pennwood Lane - Wolverhampton

Church Hill - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton City Centre Inbound Course: Market Square / School Street / Waterloo Street - Wolverhampton

For residents who need to cross the route of the time trial during the day, police will operate crossing points between 5am and 9.15am, and between 3.30pm and 6pm.