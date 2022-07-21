See which Black Country roads will be shut for Commonwealth Games swim and cycle events

The Black Country will take centre stage in some events: Sandwell Aquatics Centre will host swimming, para swimming and diving events starting next week.
Then on August 4, cyclists will speed all through Wolverhampton, Sedgley and Dudley in time trial events, with the women's event covering 28.8km of Black Country roads and the men's covering 37.4km.
The scale of the events will mean some road closures and changes to parking conditions - see our list of the changes here.
Sandwell swimming and diving events
In Sandwell, where the aquatics centre is being used for swimming and diving events, restrictions began on Thursday, July 21.
The section of Londonderry Lane immediately south of Sandwell Aquatics Centre is now accessible only to permit-holders - apply for a free permit online at sandwell.gov.uk/CommonwealthGamesPermits.
There will also be drop-in sessions for residents to apply for permits at the Sons of Rest Church off West Park Road this Friday, July 22, from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 3pm to 7pm.
Then, from July 29, when swimming events are due to get underway, a large area of Sandwell around the aquatics centre will be subject to restricted parking rules and the section of Manor Road to the northeast of the aquatics centre will also require a permit to access.
Roads affected by restricted parking, where a permit will also be required to park, will include the whole of Londonderry Lane, Queen's Road, Hales Lane, Stony Lane, Devonshire Road, Holly Lane, West Park Road, Victoria Road, St Johns Road and Warley Road - see birmingham2022.com/getset/sandwell for the full map.
The Commonwealth Games website says: "The parking restrictions are designed to protect residential streets, ensure you can access your homes safely and reduce spectator parking in restricted areas.
"To help reduce traffic in and around venues, spectators at the events will be encouraged to use public transport, with the cost included in their event tickets.
"These areas will be busier than usual so please plan ahead and look at alternatives to driving, like walking or cycling shorter journeys, taking public transport or travelling at a different time to avoid peak times."
Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire cycling time trials
On August 4, when men and women's cycling time trials will take over much of Wolverhampton and Dudley as well as Himley and Gospel End, dozens of roads will be shut or have restricted parking.
The Games website says: "Roads will be closed inside and around the course to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes and residents, and to facilitate the smooth running of the event.
"The majority of these closures will be in place from 5am to 6pm on the day of the race, but there are some exceptions, particularly around West Park where the start/finish line is.
"There are also some roads with changed traffic conditions in place at the same times.
"Parking will be restricted along the entire course from 6pm on Wednesday, August 3, until 6pm on Thursday, August 4. During this time, it will not be possible for you to park your vehicle on these roads.
"Any vehicles parked on the course will be towed to ensure the safety of athletes, officials and the public. Cars parked on the course will receive a flyer to help ensure information about parking restrictions and towing is known before the event takes place."
Men's and women's trials are taking place on August 4, both of them leaving from West Park - the women's at 10am to last an hour and a half, and the men's starting at 12pm to last three and a half hours.
To help set up and clear up after the event, Park Road West between Connaught Road and Summerfield Road will be shut from 12.01am on Tuesday, August 2, to 6pm on August 5.
The following roads will be closed on race day, August 4, from 12.01am to 6pm:
Park Road West
Connaught Road
Southgate
Summerfield Road
Albert Road (between Park Road West and Clifford Street)
And these roads, mainly covering the route of the trials, will be closed from 5am to 6pm:
Kingsland Road - Wolverhampton
Park Road East - Wolverhampton
Landsdowne Road - Wolverhampton
Park Avenue - Wolverhampton
Bath Avenue - Wolverhampton
Upper Vauxhall - Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Ring Road - between A449 - Stratford Road and Birmingham Road (A459) (WEST) - Wolverhampton
Bath Road between Tettenhall Road A41 and Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) - Wolverhampton
Park Crescent - Wolverhampton
Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) between Chapel Ash Island and Waterloo Road - Wolverhampton
Ring Road St Peters (A4150) between Waterloo Road and Ring Road St Patricks (A4150) Westbound - Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton City Centre Outbound Course: Waterloo Road / Darlington Street / Queens Square / Lichfield Street / Princes Street / Market Street / Garrick Street / Cleveland Street / Summer Row / Temple Street (between Bond St and Worcester Street) / Worcester Street. Additional City Centre Road Closures will be in place exclusive of those listed above to facilitate the City Centre Course.
Ring Road St Johns (A4150) between Birmingham Road (A449) and Penn Island - Wolverhampton
Penn Road Island (A4150) - Wolverhampton
Ring Road St Marks (A4150) - Wolverhampton
Penn Road (A449) between Penn Road Island and Pinfold Lane - Wolverhampton
Rookery Lane - Wolverhampton
Goldthorn Hill (A4039) between A449 and A459 - Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Road East / Wolverhampton Road / High Street (A459) between Goldthorn Hill and Bull Ring (Sedgley)
A459 into Sedgley Bull Ring – Sedgley
Dudley Street (A459), High Holborn – Sedgley
Tipton Street / Sedgley Road (A457) – Sedgley, Upper Gornal & Woodsetton
Birmingham New Road, northbound lanes between the A457 and A4037 – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton
Priory Road (A4168) – Castle & Priory
The Broadway (A459) – Castle & Priory
Birmingham Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road, Priory Street, St. James’s Road (between Trinity Road and Stone Street), Parsons Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road (to The Broadway) – St. James’s
The Broadway (A459), Priory Road to Ednam Road – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton
Burton Road (between Traquain Drive and the A459) – Upper Gornal
Burton Road, Kent Street, Clarence Street, Dudley Street – Upper Gornal
Moden Hill – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton, Sedgley
Catholic Lane – Sedgley
Gospel End Street, Gospel End Road, Cotwall End Road – Sedgley
Straits Road – Gornal
Summit Place, Gornal
Brick Kiln Road – Gornal
Himley Road (between Guys Lane and Dudley Road, B1476) – Gornal
Dudley Road (B4176) past Himley Hall - Himley
Stourbridge Road (A449) - Wolverhampton
Wodehouse Lane (A463) - Wolverhampton
Penn Road / Sedgley Road / Pennwood Lane - Wolverhampton
Church Hill - Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton City Centre Inbound Course: Market Square / School Street / Waterloo Street - Wolverhampton
For residents who need to cross the route of the time trial during the day, police will operate crossing points between 5am and 9.15am, and between 3.30pm and 6pm.
Visit birmingham2022.com/getset/wolverhampton to learn more.