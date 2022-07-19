Metro hit by more problems as overhead line damage reduces service

Passengers at St George's, Wolverhampton, are unable to travel all the way to Birmingham by tram

The operator said shortly after 9am that trams were not able to run between Wednesbury Parkway and Handsworth Booth Street due to "overhead line damage at Dudley Street".

West Midlands Metro said tickets were being accepted on National Express West Midlands route 79 between Wednesbury and West Bromwich and route 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham.

The operator also said: "A normal service is in operation between Wolverhampton St. George's and Wednesbury Parkway, and Handsworth and Edgbaston."

West Midlands Railway is also accepting tram tickets, though the train operator has a reduced timetable in place due to the heatwave.