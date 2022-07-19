Notification Settings

Metro hit by more problems as overhead line damage reduces service

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

The West Midlands Metro been hit by problems this morning after damage to overhead lines prevented trams from running along part of the route.

Passengers at St George's, Wolverhampton, are unable to travel all the way to Birmingham by tram
The operator said shortly after 9am that trams were not able to run between Wednesbury Parkway and Handsworth Booth Street due to "overhead line damage at Dudley Street".

West Midlands Metro said tickets were being accepted on National Express West Midlands route 79 between Wednesbury and West Bromwich and route 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham.

The operator also said: "A normal service is in operation between Wolverhampton St. George's and Wednesbury Parkway, and Handsworth and Edgbaston."

West Midlands Railway is also accepting tram tickets, though the train operator has a reduced timetable in place due to the heatwave.

West Midlands Metro said it anticipated operating a full service by Tuesday evening.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

