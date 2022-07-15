Residents urged not to clamp Walsall FC fans' cars in row over matchday parking

Grand Junction Way

During Walsall FC games, some match goers have taken to parking on Grand Junction Way, two streets away from the ground.

However, those living on the street believe the parking poses a danger in terms of emergency services vehicle access, and have vowed to employ a private clamping company to remove the vehicles.

Walsall Council says residents have no legal right to the footway or road fronting their property, and that if cars are parked dangerously, it is a matter for the police.

Amar Hussain, who lives on the road, said: "As local residents, I would like to inform you (fans) that as of the first home game of the season we will be getting our own vehicle clamping company and ensuring all vehicles which have been parked causing obstructions will be clamped and recovered to a compound, with a £300 release fee.

"We as local residents will not be raising this issue again with either Walsall Council or Walsall FC, and we will be taking matters into our own hands."

But the council has urged the residents to not do this and instead report the problematic parking to the police if it is deemed to breach the Highway Code.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "The council cannot legally prevent anyone from parking their vehicle on the public highway if there are no existing parking restrictions.

"Equally, residents living next to public highways have no legal right to the road and/or footway fronting their property boundaries.

"If there are no parking restrictions and vehicles are parked in contravention of the rules of the Highway Code the matter can be reported to the police who have access to powers enabling them to identify vehicle owners and issue on-the-spot fines if necessary.

"We would not encourage residents to take matters into their own hands."