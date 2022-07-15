Cheapest fuel in the Black Country as one station sells petrol for 172p

You won't find cheaper fuel in the Black Country than this filling station in Wolverhampton

According to RAC Fuel Watch, the average price per litre for unleaded now stands at 189.4p, with diesel coming in a little higher at 197p.

One filling station in Wolverhampton is leading the way, charging 10p per litre less for unleaded than anywhere else in the Black Country and 17p below the national average.

Blakenhall Services on Dudley Road has brought its prices down by 7p for unleaded and 8p for diesel compared to a week ago. It is now charging 172.6p for a litre of unleaded and 183.6p for a litre of diesel.

The cheapest diesel prices in the region are hovering halfway between 183p and 185p, significantly below the national average.

These are the cheapest prices according to petrol-prices.com on Friday afternoon.

Cheapest petrol in the Black Country

Total Energies Blakenhall Services, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - unleaded 172.6p, diesel 183.6p

Texaco Fallings Park Services, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - unleaded 182.9p, diesel 193.9p

Esso Ablewell Services, Ablewell Street, Walsall - unleaded 182.9p, diesel 195.9p

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury - unleaded 184.7p, diesel 194p

Texaco Westcross Service Station, Oldbury Road, Smethwick - unleaded 184.8p, diesel 194.9p

Esso, Willenhall Birmingham Express, Lichfield Road, Willenhall - unleaded 184.9p, diesel 195.9p

Tesco, Birmingham New Road, Dudley - unleaded 184.9p, diesel 192.2p

Sainsbury's Freeth Street, Oldbury - unleaded 184.9p, diesel 194.9p

Tesco, Fox Oak Street, Cradley Heath - unleaded 184.9p, diesel 192.9p

Stadium Garage, Pye Green Road, Cannock - unleaded 184.9p, diesel 195.9p

Cheapest diesel in the Black Country

Total Energies Blakenhall Services, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - diesel 183.6p, unleaded 172.6p

Tesco, Birmingham New Road, Dudley - diesel 192.2p, unleaded 184.9p

Tesco, Fox Oak Street, Cradley Heath - diesel 192.9p, unleaded 184.9p

Texaco Fallings Park Services, Cannock Road, Wolverhampton - diesel 193.9p, unleaded 182.9p

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury - diesel 194p, unleaded 184.7p

Asda Bloxwich Automat, High Street, Brierley Hill - diesel 194.9p, unleaded 189.9p

Sainsbury's Freeth Street, Oldbury - 194.9p, unleaded 184.9p

Texaco Westcross Service Station, Oldbury Road, Smethwick - diesel 194.9p, unleaded 184.8p

Texaco Co-op, Wolverhampton Road, Penkridge - diesel 194.9p, unleaded 185.9p