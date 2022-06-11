Notification Settings

Vehicle blaze causes delays on M6 southbound between Walsall and Wolverhampton

By Nathan Rowe

A vehicle fire on the M6 has resulted in long residual delays between Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Vehicle fire on the M6. Photo: National Highways West Midlands, Crown Copyright
The fire took place at around 10am this morning, and required two southbound lanes between Junction 10A and Junction 10 to be closed.

All lanes have since reopened, but National Highways West Midlands has warned of residual delays back to the M6 toll.

Images from the scene show a car completely torched, being attended to by five firefighters.

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "All lanes are now open on the M6 southbound between J10A Wolverhampton and J10 Walsall.

"There are long residual delays back to the M6 toll.

"Please allow extra journey time if heading this way."









