Police parking crackdown delays meeting as councillors move their cars to avoid tickets

The start of a Stafford Borough Council full meeting at County Buildings on April 16 was delayed by more than 15 minutes after members inside were advised to move any vehicles parked outside the entrance on Martin Street.

A number of vehicles had been parked in Martin Street, which is a pedestrian zone with restrictions on parking and waiting except for blue badge holders, before the meeting. Vehicles that had used the street on Tuesday included the civic car.

Council leader Aidan Godfrey’s car was not one of those parked outside the building. Speaking at the end of the meeting he said: “I have never seen our meeting start late because people have been threatened with a parking ticket.”