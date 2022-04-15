Long queues at Birmingham Airport with 150,000 set to fly over Easter weekend

Birmingham Airport Security queues shared at 7am this morning

Almost half of the airport's staff were made redundant after Covid-19 and travel restrictions hit the industry hard, with shortages of trained security staff impacting on queue times.

One passenger said she had "never seen queues like it", while another, Terry, on his way to Mallorca, reported queues right to the back of the airport and round again.

Once passengers get through boarding, the airport say waiting times are ranging from 15 minutes to just over half an hour.

Another traveller reported it took her half an hour to get through fast-track security, but moved to commend staff for their calmness and patience, and organisation when dealing with hundreds of people.

Yesterday, 14,500 customers flew out of Birmingham Airport, with 82 per cent passing through security in under 20 minutes.

@bhx_official half an hour to get through fast-track security today, however your staff are to be commended for their calmness and patience, and organisation when dealing with literally hundreds of people. Top marks! 👏🏼 — Amy (@amyjo1983) April 15, 2022

Al Titterington, terminal operations director for Birmingham Airport, said: "We’re expecting more than 150,000 customers to fly in and out of Birmingham Airport over the Easter weekend.

"Our message to departing customers is to arrive at the airport to check in, or drop off baggage, at the time your airline advises and ‘help us help you’ keep queues moving by presenting compliant hand luggage - removing all liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items - at the security x-ray scanners."

The struggles originate from security lay-offs during the pandemic, which saw 43 per cent of Birmingham Airport’s total employees made redundant.

Birmingham Airport is now training its newest recruited security officers who will be on duty soon, to assist with the security search function.

The airport has looked to address this with a recruitment drive since November, however speaking earlier in the month, a spokesman admitted while the current level has helped, they still would like to increase the number of security staff.

@bhx_official Birmingham Airport Security queues right up to the back of the airport on the ground floor and doubling back. Airport staff prioritising people with flights less than an hour to departure, so head down to front of escalator if that’s you. pic.twitter.com/WfDozMT3le — Terry (@woolytel) April 15, 2022

Birmingham airport reports its most popular Easter destinations are Dublin, Amsterdam, Dubai, Malaga and Tenerife, with an average 28,000 customers a day are expected to pass through the airport over the Easter fortnight.

A spokesman said: "Another busy start with thousands of customers booked to fly out of BHX today.

"Once people cleared our boarding pass gate, wait times for security this morning ranged from 15 minutes to just over half an hour as queues ebbed and flowed."