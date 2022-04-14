Train passengers warned of Easter disruption as Covid sickness closes major signal box

Trains heading east from Shrewsbury towards Birmingham will be affected

Network Rail has warned that Covid sickness will mean the Abbey Foregate signal box in Shrewsbury, which controls trains heading towards and coming from Wolverhampton, will be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday.

The public body, which runs the country's railway infrastructure, says that the closure of the famous signal box will affect trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

It also warns that the "availability of replacement transport is very limited".

Transport for Wales has already advised customers to check before they travel over the four-day weekend.

Services are expected to be particularly busy to coastal destinations such as the Mid and North Wales coast resorts, with weekend passenger numbers rising significantly over recent months and returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The operator has warned that some trains are likely to be full and standing.

Rachel Heath, head of operations delivery at Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: “Like many other industries, Covid-19 is continuing to have an impact, but I want to assure passengers that we’re doing all we can to keep them moving and thank everyone for their patience as we work through this challenge.”

Elsewhere, passengers have been warned of delays as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million.