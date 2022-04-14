Two weeks of overnight closures at M6 Junction 10 to start after Easter weekend

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-04/11/20.Pic showing busy M6 motorway near junction 10, the day before lockdown..

As part of the £78 million redesign of the junction, National Highways has installed two new, wider bridges to help ease congestion. It now needs to resurface the road, and raise its level.

A spokesman for the agency said: "We’re starting resurfacing works on the south side of the M6 junction 10 roundabout to raise the existing road surface up to the level of the new south bridge.

"These works will start on Tuesday, April 19, and require overnight closures from 9pm-5am until Saturday, April 30.

"To keep as much of the roundabout and connecting roads open as possible, we’re going to start on the south east of the roundabout and then move over to the south west side. We apologise for the short notice of these closures and for any disruption they may cause."

Motorists travelling southbound and coming off at M6 junction 10, there will be no access to the A454 Black Country Route via the roundabout and anyone using the roundabout to access the M6 junction 10 southbound entry slip carriageway will need to follow the diversion route.

The sections marked in red below will be closed overnight from Tuesday until April 30.

From Monday 25 April to Saturday 30 April the sections in red on the plan below will be closed overnight

The three-year construction project is one the biggest of its kind in the country and will reduce congestion around the junction when completed next year.

National Highways warned drivers to expect congestion in May due to the demolition of two bridges which due to current uncertainty is unable to commit to which weekend the work can be carried out.

A spokesman said: "As part of the continuing work to improve M6 junction 10, we are nearly ready to demolish the old bridges. We’ll need to close the M6 motorway in both directions between the junction 10 exit and entry slip roads over two weekends in May.

"Due to the nature and complexity of the operation, we’ll also schedule contingency weekends in the event we’re not be able to go ahead on the initial dates, due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.