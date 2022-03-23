Notification Settings

3,000 more West Midlands jobs on way for HS2 construction

By John Corser

Three thousand more people in the West Midlands are to get jobs in the construction of HS2,it was being announced today.

An HS2 worker
HS2’s construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI, was welcoming West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to its skills academy at South and City College, Bordesley Green, Birmingham on Wednesday afternoon for the announcement.

The academy, which sits within one of Birmingham’s most deprived wards, trains people ready for work on HS2.

Balfour Beatty VINCI estimates it will support around 7,000 jobs to deliver its programme of work on HS2.

In the West Midlands, it is estimated that HS2’s construction will generate a constant labour demand of around 10,000 jobs from now until 2027-2028.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Business Reporter

