3,000 more West Midlands jobs on way for HS2 construction

An HS2 worker

HS2’s construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI, was welcoming West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to its skills academy at South and City College, Bordesley Green, Birmingham on Wednesday afternoon for the announcement.

The academy, which sits within one of Birmingham’s most deprived wards, trains people ready for work on HS2.

Balfour Beatty VINCI estimates it will support around 7,000 jobs to deliver its programme of work on HS2.