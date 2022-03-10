Notification Settings

Speed limit and lane closures for M6 barrier upgrade work

By Deborah Hardiman

M6 motorists will face a 50mph speed limit and overnight lane closures for a multi-million pound barrier replacement project.

The M6. Photo: Google

Work will start next Monday, March 14, to upgrades to the steel central reservation safety barriers between Junctions 4 at Coleshill and 10A at Essington.

National Highways said lane four will be shut, but the other lanes will remain open with narrowing to protect its workers.

Old steel barriers are being replaced by concrete to significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another and reduce the need for routine repairs.

The work is set to be completed by autumn. Traffic restrictions will be suspended during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

This section is the first of seven dynamic hard shoulder motorways - where the hard shoulder is used to ease congestion - due get a barrier upgrade.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

