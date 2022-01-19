A449 stretch to shut overnight for housing development work

The A449 is closing just north of Penkridge while a new roundabout is built. Photo: Google

The A449 will be fully closed in both directions just north of Penkridge overnight next Thursday (January 27) and Friday (January 28) between 8pm and 5pm.

It has been planned to allow for surfacing work on a new roundabout which will provide access to a housing development.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A5, A4601, A34, A449 and vice versa.

People will be able to access properties through manned traffic management while access to the new homes development will be available through temporary site access south of the roundabout.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "Work on the new roundabout north of Penkridge is nearing completion which is good news.

"Unfortunately the two overnight closures are needed so that the team can carry out the surfacing work safely.

"A signed diversion will be in place and we’d ask people to allow additional travel time if this is their usual route.