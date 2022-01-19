Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A449 stretch to shut overnight for housing development work

By Nathan RowePenkridgeTransportPublished:

A main Staffordshire road will be closed twice over the next week to allow for roadworks.

The A449 is closing just north of Penkridge while a new roundabout is built. Photo: Google
The A449 is closing just north of Penkridge while a new roundabout is built. Photo: Google

The A449 will be fully closed in both directions just north of Penkridge overnight next Thursday (January 27) and Friday (January 28) between 8pm and 5pm.

It has been planned to allow for surfacing work on a new roundabout which will provide access to a housing development.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A5, A4601, A34, A449 and vice versa.

People will be able to access properties through manned traffic management while access to the new homes development will be available through temporary site access south of the roundabout.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "Work on the new roundabout north of Penkridge is nearing completion which is good news.

"Unfortunately the two overnight closures are needed so that the team can carry out the surfacing work safely.

"A signed diversion will be in place and we’d ask people to allow additional travel time if this is their usual route.

"We’d again like to thank people for their patience while work has taken place."

Transport
News
Penkridge
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News