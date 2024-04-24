55pc of Jet2 flight sets sold for the summer

For the year to the end of March it expects to report a group profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation of between £515 million and £520m – an increase of approximately 33 per cent on the previous year.

Jet2, which operates flights from Birmingham Airport, said forward bookings for package holiday customers this summer are up by 13 per cent and it is also seeing healthy demand from flight-only passengers for which bookings are currently up by over 18 per cent./

Since February, Jet2 has taken delivery of a further two new CFM powered A321neo aircraft from Airbus in line with an agreed delivery schedule.

It now has seven in its fleet ahead of summer 2024 with another four aircraft from the order planned to arrive before the end of 2024-2025.

In late March, flight operations from its new Liverpool Airport base started successfully

Flights will start at Bournemouth Airport from April 1 next year. This will become Jet2's 12th airport base.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: "We are pleased with the strong financial results for 2023-2024 which underlines the resilience, flexibility and popularity of our product offering, plus the outstanding customer service provided by our colleagues. Although still very early in 2024-2025, we remain confident that as a much trusted holiday provider with an end-to-end customer care approach underpinned by our principles of 'People, Service, Profits', our customers will continue to travel with us from our rainy island to the sun spots of the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities."