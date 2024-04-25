Birmingham Airport achieves global carbon accreditation

The ACA scheme, overseen by Airports Council International, is a global carbon management standard for airports.

The scheme brings the airport's decarbonising activities and reporting under ACI’s framework of scrutiny, including comparison with other airports worldwide.

ACI grants Level 3 ACA to airports based on them achieving certain criteria in their carbon reduction plans, including items such as measurement, targets, a realistic delivery programme, and stakeholder engagement.

Airports at this level are investing in advanced carbon management processes and tools leading to tangible carbon reductions year by year, as well as engaging their business community into kick-starting third-party climate action within the airport site.

Maintaining Level 3 accreditation is a key step on Birmingham Airport’s journey to net zero by 2033.

Tom Denton, head of sustainability at Birmingham Airport said: “We are pleased to maintain our Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation. This is a culmination of years of hard work by everyone at the airport, including our partners and shows that we are heading in the right direction. We welcome the ACI’s robust external review and assessment as we progress towards our challenging 2033 net zero goal.”