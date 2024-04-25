Rail services cancelled in Stourbridge as line blocked by faulty train

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway reported the issue at around 10.45am on Thursday.

It said there was a fault on a train between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town.

The rail line has been blocked as a result, with several trains having been cancelled up until around 11.30am.

National Express said it is accepting rail tickets on the number 7 service, which runs between Stourbridge and Dudley.