Rail services cancelled in Stourbridge as line blocked by faulty train
Rail services have come to a halt in Stourbridge as a result of a fault on a train.
West Midlands Railway reported the issue at around 10.45am on Thursday.
It said there was a fault on a train between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town.
The rail line has been blocked as a result, with several trains having been cancelled up until around 11.30am.
National Express said it is accepting rail tickets on the number 7 service, which runs between Stourbridge and Dudley.