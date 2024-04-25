Express & Star
Rail services cancelled in Stourbridge as line blocked by faulty train

Rail services have come to a halt in Stourbridge as a result of a fault on a train.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

West Midlands Railway reported the issue at around 10.45am on Thursday.

It said there was a fault on a train between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town.

The rail line has been blocked as a result, with several trains having been cancelled up until around 11.30am.

National Express said it is accepting rail tickets on the number 7 service, which runs between Stourbridge and Dudley.

