Flight from Birmingham to Dubai is UK's most delayed

The Delay to Departure Report, created by business communication provider Esendex, used FlightRadar24 to analyse more than 250 flight routes from the UK over the past year to establish the routes where passengers are most likely to be delayed, arrive on time, or even ahead of schedule.

Emirates’ flight from Birmingham International Airport to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates was found to have an average scheduled arrival time of 12.39am and an average actual arrival time of 1.09am with passengers facing an approximate delay of 30 minutes.