Teenage girl hit by car near Eccleshall

By Eleanor LawsonPublished:

A teenage girl suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car near Eccleshall.

The A519 in Slindon. Photo: Google.

The 17-year-old was hit by a white Fiat 500 on the A519 in Slindon at around 8.15am on Thursday.

The teenager suffered minor injuries which did not require treatment.

Police attended and the driver is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

