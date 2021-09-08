Eco transport hubs to be trialled in West Midlands

Mayor Andy Street with WMG chair and former Stourbridge MP Margot James.

Transport bosses say the hubs, which are being trialled across the region, will "reinvent how we use parking bays and small public spaces".

They could include shared transport such as e-scooters, cargo bicycles, West Midlands Cycle Hire, bike loans, electric car club vehicles and charging points as well as wayfinding maps, transport information and lockers.

Mobility hubs have been successfully rolled out in towns and cities across Europe and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) is now trialling them here as part of the push for cleaner and more sustainable travel.

TfWM worked with Warwick-based design and engineering consultancy CALLUM to develop the concept and manufacture the prototype in collaboration with partners including e-scooter hire company Voi, West Midlands Cycle Hire and electric mobility specialist LOCKEM.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “As we plan for the future of transport in the West Midlands, we want people to have sustainable and affordable alternatives to the car. That’s why during the last year we’ve rolled out our cycle hire scheme and introduced e-scooter trials across the region, and now why we are looking to pilot mobility hubs.

“These hubs will be a way of bringing transport modes like bikes and e-scooters to our smaller local centres and neighbourhoods, giving people even more opportunities to try sustainable transport for their journeys.

“By helping give people genuine alternatives to their petrol and diesel cars, we can help tackle the region’s climate emergency and work towards our #WM2041 goal – as well as improving people’s physical health.”

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: "As we work to clean our region's air and tackle the climate emergency, we're keen to make it as easy as possible for people to make the switch to sustainable travel.