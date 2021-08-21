New bus interchange gets green light as part of £30.9 transport scheme

The on-going regeneration of Perry Barr ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has taken another step forward – with the approval of plans for a new bus interchange.

The new-look Perry Barr station. Image: West Midlands Rail Executive.
The scheme is part of the overall £30.9 million transport interchange development which includes the neighbouring Perry Barr Railway Station.

The station is also undergoing a major redevelopment and will be the principal station for Alexander Stadium – the focal point of next summer’s games.

Plans for the new bus interchange, which have been drawn up by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) with support from Birmingham City Council, will see an overhaul of how services pick up and drop off passengers.

It will also feature an improved frontage to the One Stop Shopping Centre with an expanded, pedestrianised public space.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “With up to one million spectators expected over the 12 days of the Games, it is vital that our public transport network offers easy, safe, and reliable services. This new Perry Barr bus interchange, alongside the new station, will help us do that.

“Not only will the Games help to show the leading role the West Midlands is playing in public transport investment to tackle climate change, but the transport infrastructure investments we’re making – such as this new interchange - will help leave a legacy of improved transport for future generations.”

