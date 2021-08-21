New bus interchange gets green light as part of £30.9 transport scheme

The new-look Perry Barr station. Image: West Midlands Rail Executive.

The scheme is part of the overall £30.9 million transport interchange development which includes the neighbouring Perry Barr Railway Station.

The station is also undergoing a major redevelopment and will be the principal station for Alexander Stadium – the focal point of next summer’s games.

Plans for the new bus interchange, which have been drawn up by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) with support from Birmingham City Council, will see an overhaul of how services pick up and drop off passengers.

It will also feature an improved frontage to the One Stop Shopping Centre with an expanded, pedestrianised public space.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “With up to one million spectators expected over the 12 days of the Games, it is vital that our public transport network offers easy, safe, and reliable services. This new Perry Barr bus interchange, alongside the new station, will help us do that.