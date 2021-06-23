Birmingham Airport

It compares to the 37,600 passengers it saw daily in May 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Total passenger numbers in May this year were 49,670 – 95.3 per cent down on the same month in 2019.

UK airports lost 223 million passengers last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, recent figures from the Civial Aviation Authority revealed

The 74m was less than a quarter of the 297m that were recorded in 2019.

Birmingham Airport saw its total annual passenger numbers fall 77.3 per cent from 12.6m to 2.8m in 2020.

Earlier this month a Covid-19 drive-through testing service was launched at the airport with eight lanes and a testing capacity of 8,064 a week.

The PCR tests on offer are priced at £80 per person for travel passengers and £99 per person for the test-only service.