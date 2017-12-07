Rescue operation as 640 turkeys involved in trailer crash

Emergency services were called to the junction between the M5 and the A38 at 10.15am today.

An operation was launched to rescue the turkeys.

A photograph of the scene shows one overturned trailer next to a smaller trailer also full of turkeys.

The incident happened at Junction 5 of the M5 in Wychbold, Worcestershire.

A spokesman for the Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had a crew from Droitwich attend to help with the transfer of the animals. We attended to assist.

"The incident came to an end at 1.30pm. I believe the RSPCA are also in attendance alongside police."

@WorcsTravel tweeted: "640 live turkeys in trailer involved in accident M5/A38 #Wychbold @worcscc #WorcestershireHour - rescue operation underway"