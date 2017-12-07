Menu

Rescue operation as 640 turkeys involved in trailer crash

By Jamie Brassington | Transport | Published:

A rescue operation is underway after a trailer carrying 640 turkeys overturned on a Midlands road.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: @WorcsTravel

Emergency services were called to the junction between the M5 and the A38 at 10.15am today.

An operation was launched to rescue the turkeys.

A photograph of the scene shows one overturned trailer next to a smaller trailer also full of turkeys.

The incident happened at Junction 5 of the M5 in Wychbold, Worcestershire.

A spokesman for the Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had a crew from Droitwich attend to help with the transfer of the animals. We attended to assist.

"The incident came to an end at 1.30pm. I believe the RSPCA are also in attendance alongside police."

@WorcsTravel tweeted: "640 live turkeys in trailer involved in accident M5/A38 #Wychbold @worcscc #WorcestershireHour - rescue operation underway"

