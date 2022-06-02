Decorated homes and special menus: Platinum Jubilee celebrations get under way

Camelia Towersey has decorated the outside of her house for the Jubilee in Wolverhampton

In Bradmore, Wolverhampton, Rob Towersey-Wright and his mother Mrs Camelia Towersey pulled out all the stops to give her bungalow a royal makeover.

The decorations have garnered a lot of attention, with locals pulling up to take pics, and online posts being shared far and wide.

Rob said: “We didn’t realise how much of an effect it would have. We have had a message this morning on Facebook and apparently it has been shared everywhere.

“People are pulling up all the time and taking pics, it has created quite a buzz.

“Mom is 76 now, but takes great pride in her garden, and does it all herself.

“It isn’t just to get people to take photos, it is the importance of the event, we wont see it again, we are very up on the royals and the work the Queen does for the country.”

“I was a florist by trade, my mom likes the creative side too, she comes up with some of the ideas and we put it all together.”

Meanwhile the Knights Quest pub in Blackheath is hosting four days of entertainment and themed-food to celebrate and has put on a special menu called ‘Best of British’. The menu includes traditional fish and chips, faggots, scones, and a carvery on offer and each night sees entertainment starting at 8.30pm. Assistant manager Rachel Lloyd said: “After such a disastrous few years with Covid, it’s nice to encourage the whole community to celebrate something together – and what better excuse than celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.”

Over in Stourbridge, the Junction Station has been decorated for the occasion and staff are in great spirits for the weekend.

Ian Tomlinson, station supervisor, dressed up in his red, white and blue outfit he’s had since 1977, back when he was in a silver jubilee band.

New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich has also opened a special Jubilee garden, complete with a Prince Charles lookalike.where visitors can pick up a free celebration kit containing everything needed for royally good Jubilee party at home.

Gerald Lloyd, owner of The Knights Quest in Blackheath is getting ready for a weekend of events

And in Bridgnorth people living at Greenfields Court enjoyed live music, fine food and resident Julie Painting donned with singer Paul Wallace entertaining the crowds – and even Norah Batty and Compo (Steph Evans and Helen Turner) from Last of the Summer Wine turned out to join in the fun.

Of course there was a royal theme about the whole party, with centre manager Steve Martin donning a Prince Charles face mask flanked by princesses and union flags in abundance throughout the celebration.

Cathedral west front illuminated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Resident Julie Painting donned a specially made crochet crown.

To start off a seried of events, Lichfield Cathedral was illuminated in red, white and blue, making for a delightful spectacle. Throughout the weekend the cathedral will be open to visitors, culminating in a special choral eucharist on Sunday at 10.30am. 5 June

HRH Prince Charles lookalike at New Square Shopping Centre

St Matthew’s church, the centre of Christian worship in Walsall also has plenty planned to celebrate in style.

On Friday at 11am the bells will ring as part of the national ringing which will precede the Commemoration Service at Westminster Abbey.