Royal chocolatey masterpiece on show to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks with the special chocolate creation

Cadbury World has marked the occasion by creating an edible coronation chair, orb and sceptre.

Produced by talented chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks over three days, the celebratory creation weighs around 40kg – the equivalent of 889 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The sweet tribute has been created to honour the Queen becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the throne.

The chocolatiers worked with solid milk chocolate to produce the coronation chair – the historic wooden chair that Queen Elizabeth II sat on during her coronation in 1953.

The chocolatey chair features hand-decorated patterns of fretwork and hand-sculpted foliage, as well as the iconic four lions, which have all been coated with edible gold lustre.

Donna and Dawn have also used an edible gold leaf which features on the back of the chair and have engraved graffiti on the creation, as the original chair was graffitied in the 18th and 19th centuries by Westminster schoolboys and visitors.

The final flourish comes from the orb and sceptre, which are two of the most Monarchical symbols and are used at the coronation of British monarchs.

Cadbury World’s chocolatiers carefully hand-piped stones and jewels onto the orb using melted milk chocolate, before coating with layers of colourful edible glitter to create a spectacular sparkle effect.

The Sceptre features a chocolate replica of the Cullinan I diamond and beneath the diamond are coated brackets, representing a crown, mounted with chocolate rubies and diamonds – all intricate details that feature on the symbolic Sceptre.

The royal masterpiece is on display in Cadbury World’s chocolate making zone for visitors to see throughout the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “Our talented chocolatiers never fail to create a masterpiece fit for royalty to celebrate a special occasion, so we’re excited to unveil our latest creation to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We’re delighted to be joining in with the national celebrations for this historic occasion, and look forward to celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign with our visitors throughout the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.”