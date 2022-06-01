Greenkeepers make a ballsy tribute to the Queen

The greenkeeping team at the 3 Hammes Golf Complex in Coven surprised the owner and customers this week with their ‘ballsy’ tribute to the Queen

Greenkeepers Martin Hearn, Mandy Taylor, Alex Wingfield and Emily Hearn at 3 Hammers Golf Complex used 7,000 golf balls to recreate the official Jubilee logo on the driving range, and another 2,000 to do the same on the 18th green.

“After the last few years, there’s a real sense of excitement about celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, so we wanted to join in with our own ‘golfy’ tribute,” said Martin Hearn, who has been greenkeeper at 3 Hammers for over 30 years.

“It took a fair amount of planning and co-ordination to put this together, but we were delighted with the finished result.”

The team took time out of their day, which is normally spent maintaining the immaculate short course at the 3 Hammers, to support other Jubilee activity taking place across the range and golf course over the bank holiday.

The venue, which was voted “Best in Britain” by the public, has a series of Jubilee inspired promotions running across the weekend including a family golf ticket for £30 and a red, white and blue lucky dip to win one of 70 free baskets of range balls over the weekend.

Ian Bonser, owner of 3 Hammers, was delighted with to see the greenkeepers’ artwork, which came as a surprise when he arrived at work this week.

He said: “I couldn’t believe what the team had managed to create on the driving range and on the course. It looks absolutely fantastic.

"It’s a fabulous tribute, that’s fitting for 3 Hammers. We love supporting our community and hope that they enjoyed seeing the team’s dedication to the Queen as much as I did.”

Established in 1965, The 3 Hammers has grown over the years to become a nationally recognised, award-winning golf venue.