Jubilee bin collection dates for Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley, Sandwell and Staffordshire

Bin collection dates often change when there's a bank holiday, but councils in the Black Country and Staffordshire are not planning on switching any dates for the four-day weekend, with collections carrying on as usual on both bank holidays.

Here's a round-up of what each authority has said.

Wolverhampton Council

Wolverhampton Council website states that there will be no changes to their waste collection services over The Queen's Jubilee bank holidays on June 2 and June 3.

Household waste recycling centres will also remain open as usual.

Walsall Council

Walsall Council has said there will be no changes to waste collections this week, and they will be collecting bins on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 as usual.

The authority has confirmed that waste recycling centres will be open as usual too.

Sandwell Council

Sandwell Council has stated that bins will collected on the same day as usual during The Queen's Jubilee bank holidays on June 2, and June 3.

The council has advised people to put their bins out as normal, and confirmed that the tip at Shidas Lane, Oldbury will be open as usual.

Dudley Council

Dudley Council have stated that waste collections will continue as normal over Jubilee bank holidays on June 2, and June 3.

Stafford Borough Council

Stafford Borough Council have advised that there will be revised collections for blue, brown and green bins. and blue bags due to the Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

Residents are advised to check their rescheduled dates on their collection day calendars or on the council website: staffordbc.gov.uk/about-my-area

Bosses have also advised that bins should be out at 7am on those days.

Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council said there will be no changes to waste collection over the bank holidays, and will be collecting waste as normal on June 2, and June 3.

South Staffordshire Council